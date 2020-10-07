I am a resident of our Shenandoah Valley community and one of 489 former senior military and national leaders and officials who have signed an open letter to America supporting Joe Biden to be the next president of the United States:
"The next president will inherit a nation — and a world — in turmoil. The current president has demonstrated he is not equal to the enormous responsibilities of his office; he cannot rise to meet challenges large or small… Joe Biden has the character, principles, wisdom, and leadership necessary to address a world on fire. That is why Joe Biden must be the next President of the United States; why we vigorously support his election; and why we urge our fellow citizens to do the same."
The signatories of this historic letter are Democrats, Republicans, and Independents who have served under multiple administrations for decades with careers dedicated to the nation. We are well-grounded through years of experience with national and international goals, objectives, problem-solving, and a consensus as written: "… Joe Biden's positions are rooted in sound judgment, thorough understanding, and fundamental values."
Our experiences, knowledge, and the existing situations, conditions, and challenges of "… a world on fire" underscore our historic endorsement and the gravitas of Joe Biden as the next president of the United States.
Please remember that we are all Americans first.
(10) comments
Thank you, John.......for your service and for adding your knowledge and experience to our understanding of why it is so important to get ourselves OUT OF THIS MESS by voting for Biden!
Joe Biden is a danger to America, especially with his friendly ties to the Ukaraine and china, where it's been proven time and time again a lot of his family's money is coming from. I can't believe someone who proudly served to defend our country against all enemies would ever support someone as dirty as Joe Biden.
"danger"...a bit of an exaggeration when we currently are being driven by some roided out old Florida man who was already a complete mental case before this. What could possibly go wrong?
yet you have no problem with people supporting the racist, confessed sexual predator, tax cheat, adulterer, pathological liar, thief and grifter tRump...smh
Very conservative reply is grossly erroneous: False assertions without facts; Joe Biden’s income tax returns are public; Biden led joint U.S. and European coalition ouster of pro-Russian Ukrainian Viktor Shokin; approx. 86 U.S. Navy ships put under contract for construction during Biden’s 8 years as VP; Biden confronted China’s human rights abuses; China supported the Paris agreement on climate change, the Iran nuclear deal, and international efforts to isolate North Korea; the U.S. counter to Chinese economic influence was the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact – all negated by the current presidency.
During the current presidency: China has furthered its incursion into the disputed South China Sea; given little in trade deals despite U.S. tariffs (paid by Americans) that have boomeranged on American farmers; cracked down on democracy activists in Hong Kong; put religious minorities in concentration camps in Xinjiang. The U.S. has a 1-1/2 page co-signed letter of understanding from North Korea, 27 “love letters” exchanged between Kim Jong Un and Trump, and a photo-op at the Panmunjom DMZ. Meanwhile, Russia has continued interference in the 2020 U.S. elections while Trump stated at a rally in Ohio on 21 September 2020, “I like Putin, he likes me.”
Thank you sir. Country over party is yet another thing that is mocked. But the majority in this country are proud you spoke up.
Where are these examples of “sound judgement, thorough understanding, and fundamental values?” He has 47 years of experience unhampered by any significant accomplishment. And before the haters start, I wore a uniform for 34 of those years.
Lord help us if Biden gets elected...
Thank you for your service and for this letter.
Reference: https://www.nationalsecurityleaders4biden.com/
