I commend the Board of Architectural Review for pausing work on my childhood home, 119 S. Washington St., in the Historic District. Allowing the owner, John Megale, to flagrantly ignore BAR guidelines sets a terrible precedent.
My parents bought “Gray Gables” in 1949 and improved the home and gardens while raising five children. My siblings and I were fascinated with the old "dumb waiter" that brought food up from the 19th-century basement kitchen.
The original small-pane, Federal style windows were visible on the back until Megale removed them. The heavy front door, and the Dutch door above it, were never changed until Megale removed them. They featured beautiful old graining, wavy glass and historic 19th-century hardware. The Dutch door was in my childhood bedroom.
The back porch had two doors originally. He removed the kitchen door, changed the back porch entirely, and added an inappropriate side stairway. Inexplicably, Megale has ripped out beautiful trees and gardens, and poured a huge concrete slab around the foundation.
My parents got involved in Historic Preservation when the Barton house was demolished at the corner of Washington and Wolfe streets. They taught us to regard highly our local architecture and hosted holiday and Garden Club tours.
I am saddened by this uncontrolled modernization and de-beautification of my childhood home and yard. I implore you to reverse these current exterior changes and stop further damage to one of the most beautiful homes on Washington Street.
Liz Kern Nance
Richmond
