Review your insurance policies
Now that the elections are over, I finally got around to a project that I had put off for way too long — reviewing our household home/auto insurance policies. The results were astonishing! While we admittedly have above average insurance and liability needs, our new insurance saves us over $3,000 yearly while actually increasing some aspects of our insurance coverage. John Bentley, our new agent, explained that many national companies lump the actuarial costs for the Shenandoah Valley in with Northern Virginia, which has much higher insurance and liability costs. Local residents can save appreciably by examining companies that take a more refined actuarial approach and bring those savings to the customer. Your old insurer will refund your premiums based on the date you change policies. Don’t put it off — review your insurance today!
Charles Hagan Winchester
