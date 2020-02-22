Revolution should be aimed at ‘unethical and corrupt’ politicians
At a time when there is no common ground between political parties, we need to ask ourselves if the current crop of politicians are doing the job of the American people. After all, we put them in office to represent us and not become a self-licking ice cream cone.
Lately, both the House and Senate members have become petrified entities, unwilling to move beyond their hyper-partisan agenda of “investigating everyone.” They are wasting our valuable time and tax dollars seeking justice in search of a crime. We need politicians that work for the good of our nation and not for their political party’s interest. Last time I looked, we have a porous border that threatens our national sovereignty; we have a trillion dollar deficit no one speaks about that can bankrupt our nation; we have an aging infrastructure that needs replacing, and we have American communities that put illegal immigrants before our U.S. citizens. I could go on and on, but I am limited to 250 words.
In the midst of this hate-mongering environment, some people are talking about a revolution. But I say the revolution is not about you and me and our differences, but should be about confronting the unethical and immoral politicians that pretend to represent us, while pocketing millions from special interest groups. While a literal overthrow should be considered unconscionable in America, we do need to root out those politicians who put self before national interest.
David Eddy Middletown
