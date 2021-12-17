Rezoning rebuffed
I guess congratulations are in order for the residents of the Nester Drive and Jefferson Avenue neighborhood.
They have successfully thwarted the plans for 74 age-restricted homes on Museum of the Shenandoah Valley property.
Instead, they may get up to 79 homes more spread out that are not age-restricted, meaning more children to burden the school system, more traffic, and none of the amenities.
Get ready for higher taxes.
Jim Shifflett Winchester
