The Democratic Party created the Jim Crow laws, Ku Klux Klan, stifled the women's suffrage movement and promoted segregation all in the name of equality. This form of misrepresentation is not new, but it has taken on a new life in the form of blaming conservatives for their failed ideology. Unfortunately for our nation, their deception plan and reinvention of historical events worked, resulting in this administration doing the bidding for other nations at the expense of the American people.
Additionally, we are not a racist nation as some want you to believe. Yes, we have acts of racism by individuals, but that does not equate to systemic and national racism. If we were a racist nation, we would not have voted a black man into the office of the presidency, twice.
Individuals propagating this false message are distraught individuals who reveal their true subconscious-inner thoughts, and then project it on society by blaming us for their evil doings. So, what do we do?
We put an end to this hypocrisy and evil narrative. As proud Americans we nominate intellectual, truthful, and proven winners that love this country, as opposed to the other party sweetheart, Eric Swalwell, who evidently does not know the difference between calvary and cavalry.
We need real leaders with a spine that are passionate and willing to promote our nation's greatness. Please join me in nominating Condoleezza Rice (P) and Jack Keane (VP) as the winning ticket to stop this nonsense and make America even greater!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.