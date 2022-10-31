Three years ago, we embarked on an endeavor to support my dad Richard Bell in his run for City Council. It was an easy decision for me because I know the qualities and skills that he will bring to the job.
Three election cycles later, I still think back to the large snow storm several years back that covered Winchester in 20 inches of snow. That next day, my dad took the company bobcat excavator onto our street and dug out each and every one of our neighbors, some of whom he had never met. He did this on his own, without being asked (but did enjoy the slew of baked goods that appeared on our porch from neighbors showing their appreciation). He did this because it was the right thing to do. This was not a one-off act of kindness; this is who he is.
During his tenure on City Council, he has taken that same neighborly approach to all residents of Winchester, not just those in his ward. He willingly hands out his personal cell number to anyone who has a question or an issue with the city that needs to be addressed. He takes people’s input into account and treats everyone like his neighbor. When you cast your vote in November, I ask that you consider Richard as an extension of your neighborhood, knowing that he will be a voice for you on City Council.
Eli Bell
Winchester
