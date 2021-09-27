A community is only as strong as its people. Investing in people, especially our public safety employees and teachers, is an essential part of what makes Winchester a great place to live.
As a successful small business owner living and working in our community, Richard Bell understands this and brings balance and experience to our city council. He knows that staff turnover is inefficient and costly, and understands that to recruit and retain a quality work force, Winchester needs to invest in competitive compensation and supportive workplace environments.
When he served on the school board, the staff turnover rate in our school system was approaching 20%, almost twice the typical range. With Richard’s leadership, the board addressed the underlying cause of the turnover and implemented changes to address pay inequity — and the rate was cut by almost half. His commitment to investing in our people has carried over to his service on council where he supported a budget that included firefighter and teacher salary increases and funding for additional firefighters and their equipment.
Not everyone on council supported these initiatives. Richard understands the importance of delivering on these priorities and is willing to make the hard, fiscally responsible choices required of city leaders, and he brings many years of management experience and community service to our council. We need Richard working for our community and I hope Ward 1 residents will join me in voting for him between now and Nov. 2nd.
Rossi Selzer
Winchester
