My name is Karen Ridings. I am running for the Winchester School Board member at-large seat as a write-in candidate. I have lived in Winchester for over 33 years and have the following experiences that will allow me to make a positive contribution to Winchester Public Schools: WPS Food Service Coordinator (1990-2001), WPS Elementary Teacher (2001-2008), Virginia Tech Extension Agent and Unit Coordinator (2009-2014), and I raised two children who attended WPS. I have also worked as a volunteer for CCAP and Valley Assistant Network. These experiences give me the insight to make good judgements regarding policy that will guide the system. I believe that every child deserves an education that will allow her/him to be successful in life, that teachers need to be supported in this important mission by the school board and administration, and that parents are valuable partners in the education of their children. To vote for me as a write-in candidate, write in my name Karen Ridings at the bottom of the ballot and fill in the bubble next to my name. Thank you for your support.
