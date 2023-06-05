The Republican Party has in recent years has become addicted to eating its own.
Just look to Donald Trump for the most excellent example of that predilection. Has Trump ever seen a supporter he was not willing to throw under the bus if it aided his agenda? And whatever Donald is wont to do, the lemmings follow in spades.
The latest victim of this practice is the Atlanta-based fast-food chain, Chick-fil-A.
Chick-fil-A has long been a favorite of the right because it wears its Christian values on its sleeve. For example, it is always closed on Sundays. However, recently it has become a beacon for the anti-woke religious right. It’s sin — no pun intended — is the report that it intends to appoint a vice-president of diversity, equity and inclusion to aid in its efforts to recruit employees.
Never mind that such hiring practices would be in keeping with Christian values — you can’t go around offending the anti-LGBTQ crowd resident in the Republican Party without suffering the consequences. So, it would seem that Chick-fil-A is going to join the ranks of “woke” corporations like Bud Light and Target as worthy of a boycott.
But there is a bright spot in all this dismal nonsense: I don’t often frequent Chick-fil-A, even though I like their fast food. That is simply because you can’t get near the place, it is so busy. Maybe now, all the conservatives will take their business elsewhere and I can get a place in line.
Michael Rea
Winchester
