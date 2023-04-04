After Donald Trump led his party to defeat in 2020, Republicans throughout the land passed a raft of laws, quicker than you can say “Jim Crow,” designed to suppress the Constitutional right to vote. This, they say, was to protect election integrity (even as they simultaneously schemed to overthrow the results of the 2020 election).
When the Supreme Court ruled on Roe vs. Wade, Republicans passed another raft of laws, this time to deny women the right to autonomy over their own bodies. This, they say, was to protect unborn children.
Now, in the wake of yet another gun slaughter of little children, Republicans refuse to budge on gun control legislation that would protect born children (and the rest of us born people).
They don’t want to infringe on anyone’s rights.
Roger Kalin
Winchester
