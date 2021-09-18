Candidate Paul Siker has been critical of Delegate LaRock’s work, but he never gets around to being specific. From LaRock’s website, I see he worked on these things in the last session but was stopped by the Democrat team Siker wants to join.
Paul Siker, what’s wrong with LaRock proposing limits on Executive Orders? What's wrong with LaRock being a watchdog on transportation spending? What's wrong with LaRock improving safeguards on state contractors working from home? Does Siker really think it’s a waste of time for LaRock to promote election integrity and defend 2nd Amendment rights?
Delegate LaRock has been a champion of closing the gap and bringing good internet service to our rural homes and he’s working to get our state park near Hillsboro opened. I think that LaRock is in touch with the district while Siker and his criticism is a bunch of hot air.
LaRock is giving rock-solid service.
Pamela Lindo
Purcellville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.