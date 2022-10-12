Mady Rodriguez's extensive experience within the community makes her the ideal councilor to reelect to represent Ward 4 and all of the City of Winchester.
First, she was a longstanding educator for over 25 years focusing on special needs and adult education and is currently in the health care and social services sector.
Mady understands the needs of the community she serves because she experiences them herself. She is a mother of two children in Winchester City Public Schools and a fierce proponent of housing solutions that benefit all members of the community across the income spectrum.
Her concerns are your concerns as well. She understands that Winchester is in a pattern of growth. And with growth comes change but also opportunity. She wants to cultivate an environment where our local businesses are able to thrive while maintaining the diversity and quality of life we all value in Winchester.
I encourage you to learn more about Mady Rodriguez and cast your vote to keep her on City Council.
Addie Lingle
Winchester
