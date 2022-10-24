I have had the pleasure of working with Mady Rodriguez on many community projects, so I was absolutely thrilled when our City Council voted to appoint her into an interim role representing Ward 4.
Mady has extensive experience working within and for our community, which makes her ideal to represent Ward 4. She is actively working in education, healthcare, and community development, which dovetails perfectly with public service.
Mady understands the needs of Ward 4 because she has spent her professional life listening to the issues and working for solutions. Mady is blessed with two children who currently attend Winchester City Public Schools. She is a vocal proponent for lifelong education, because she firmly believes in opportunity and growth.
Mady’s optimism and energy is something I admire. Our community has welcomed a lot of change that has improved the quality of life for everyone. These changes have brought a lot of opportunity and investment, but also created some challenges. Having a voice on council that will advocate for solutions to benefit everyone will keep our community moving forward. I encourage you to learn more about Mady Rodriguez and cast a vote to keep her on City Council.
Joel Richardson
Winchester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.