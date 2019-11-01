I am writing to ask you to support Ronnie Ross for Virginia State Senate. Ronnie is a teacher, a coach, a dedicated father and husband. He is a gun-owner who supports sensible gun regulations such as universal background checks and taking weapons of war off the streets.
He supports funding for educating our children and health care that works for everyone. In contrast to his opponent, who sponsored the vaginal ultrasound bill, he supports a woman's right to control over her own body.
He will work hard for all of us in the state Senate. I hope you will join me in voting to send Ronnie to Richmond.
