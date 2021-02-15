Rotten to the core
The resolution of support for Del. David LaRock recently passed by the Frederick County Board of Supervisors claims that a sizable percentage of American voters “believe” there was “significant voter fraud.” These claims of significant election fraud have been disproven repeatedly. Why do our supervisors, and the resolution’s author David Stegmaier, believe it still? This resolution forever binds them to their complicity in what appears to be an ongoing insurrection. Like LaRock, Stegmaier didn’t contest the legitimacy of his election victory in November. Who does he think he is fooling?
On January 20, the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution calling for David LaRock to resign for his continuation (then and now) to promote disinformation and false claims of election fraud. Apparently, LaRock’s brand of cognitive dissonance is popular with elected officials in our community, and they have chosen to adopt his lack of contrition and poor judgement. Consider one of the board’s own core values: “A government unit based on honesty, trust, integrity, and respect that understands the importance of clear communication and a willingness to listen.” By passing this resolution, our local supervisors are compromising their integrity along with our democratic process. How can we trust them when they continue to perpetuate a deadly lie? With every member voting in support of the resolution, this panel of policy makers is rotten to the core.
Corwyn Garman Frederick County
Regressive Frederick County. Stuck in Civil War nostalgia and fantasy delusions.
