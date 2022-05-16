I read with interest the story on the front page of the May 14 edition of The Winchester Star that the Biden administration is set to release $45 billion to improve access to internet services in the USA
This is designed to ensure that every resident of the USA will have access to the internet. The primary impact of this initiative will be in rural areas. This initiative will be a boon to right wing conspiracy nut jobs who will no longer be restricted to right wing news outlets to spread their lies. Soon those rural residents who crave the latest nonsense about how the Left is trying to destroy the American way of life will be able to log onto the internet 24/7 to get the latest fevered rankings.
This will ensure that they have all the fodder they need to vote against the political party that provided them access to the internet. Biting the hand that feeds you — a time-honored tradition among Republicans!
Michael Rea
Winchester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.