Fearing Russian interference is a little uninformed. Every nation in the world exerts influence on whomever they can in a form of lobbying for a U.S. government favorable to themselves. Of course Russia does it, and they have a sophisticated ability to do so left over from the Cold War. But Russia is small peanuts compared to Communist China, which has much more influence over major U.S. companies like Microsoft, Apple, Google and Facebook. And China has been hacking into government and businesses for decades to steal our technology. They have the means and the motive to really interfere with our elections. But they own shares in much of our media, and buy massive amounts of advertising for their commercial products. They are not above using that leverage to keep Facebook and the Times from referring to China in a negative light. So why not tilt the election? China is also in competition with Russia, so why not try to transfer their own actions to already guilty Russia as a distraction? We need to clearly see though all the false narratives being pushed on us and retain our country for ourselves.
David Sparkman
Frederick County
(2) comments
Thank GAWD i opened the Star today and read David’s letter. I was about to trust the leaders of our intelligence organizations who are working on this and SEE whats actually happening- and they are reporting in no uncertain terms that Russia is by far the worst aggressor in voter tampering and misinformation. But luckily the Shenandoah Valley has been bestowed the gift of Mr. Sparkman- who, through divine intervention (with a few Fox news talking-head sound bites thrown in), has psychic abilities about all things spy and election related. Our very own Lancelot Link, who knows more than our intel officers. Sleep in peace fellow citizens.
Amen! Banning the downloading of apps from that t*rd world country is a step in the right direction. Quit buying electronics manufactured there too.
