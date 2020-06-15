When I saw the headlines in The Winchester Star dated June 11, I was disappointed and saddened. I have been an educator all of my long life and to me the purpose of education stems from the French word eduquer, which means "to bring out, lead forth." Education teaches the value of critical thinking and examines history for its strengths and weaknesses. History provides the soil out of which we can learn lessons of growth and ways to improve social justice for all. What a shame we are spending time and money and energy to destroy history. How disappointing that our university has fallen prey to the social media hype which enjoys destroying our history and believes that taking down a monument or erasing a name can restore justice. Has there ever been a civilization's history that has been all bad or all good? Hopefully, we repeat the good and learn from the bad. Thank you for the editorial on June 12 which points out the good.
Mary Kathryn Clark
Winchester
