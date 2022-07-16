You can make a difference at The Salvation Army Pickleball Tournament.
Do you play pickleball?
Do you want to learn how to play pickleball?
In either case, you have an opportunity to help support your local Salvation Army and have fun!
On August 12 from 4:30–7 p.m. at the Winchester Country Club, The Salvation Army of Winchester is hosting its first annual Serve for the Shelter pickleball tournament.
For those new to the game, you can take a lesson instead of competing. After play at 7 p.m., there will be a casual dinner for participants and any others who would like to come and support the local Salvation Army.
For over 100 years, the Salvation Army has served families in our community. Although an international charitable organization, each local Corps is responsible for funding its own operations. We need your help!
Sign up today for play and dinner or for dinner only at https://bit.ly/servetheshelter. There will be goodie bags for players as well as prizes for the winners.
Many thanks to our presenting sponsor iHeart Media and dinner sponsor Shuman McClusky Slicer, PLLC for their support. And that you to our other sponsors: Summit Marketing, Bank of Clarke County, Perry Engineering, The Burke Companies, McGrane Fence, Lynne Rio Insurance, The Insurance Center, The Winchester Group, Kiwanis Club of Old Town, Melco, Inc., HIS Insurance, AIMS, FastSigns and Colony Realty.
Come out and play. You can make a difference!
Kimberly Burke
Mary Fetter
Gerry Caffrey
Winchester
