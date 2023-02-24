Please join me this Saturday, Feb. 25, to meet with Senate Candidate James Bergida. James will be at TBones Bar & Grill, 567 N. Kent St., in Winchester from 10-11:30 a.m. This will be a great opportunity to learn more about his background and commitment to our community.
Over the summer, James spent countless hours knocking doors in the neighborhoods in the North End. He listened to residents on local issues while supporting my campaign for City Council, and I’m glad to have him return to continue the conversations. When we select our next senator, it’s important to have someone who spends the time in our neighborhoods getting to know the local issues. The issues we face at the local level have connections to our state government, and if elected, James will carry our concerns with him to Richmond. James says it best in all his campaign literature: “This campaign is about making sure that you have a State Senator who puts constituents first.”
I will also be available to answer any questions about the stormwater fee, real estate tax process or other happenings in Winchester. I look forward to seeing you on Saturday morning for a cup of coffee and a great conversation.
Emily Rose Windle
Winchester city councilor, Ward 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.