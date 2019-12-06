So, if we aren't going to do anything about Donald Trump asking a foreign government to intervene in an election, does that mean that any president can ask any government to intervene in any election in the future?
When Joe Biden is elected president does that mean that he can ask Iran to put a thumb on the scale of our elections?
(5) comments
Is this an unofficial local democrat endorsement of Joe Biden? Big mistake. The repugs, with their guilty because they say so, will have a field day with Biden’s history of touchy feely, and his son’s recent political attacks, no matter how innocent they are. We need a squeaky-clean candidate and Elizabeth Warren, with her strong economics background can win.
Or any president to send a pallet of cash to a country of terrorists to get them to agree to a treaty with him??
Or a president who will send guns to the Mexican cartels??
Asking a government to investigate corruption within their country really is serious compared to the crimes of previous presidents isn't it??
"Putin isn’t just fighting Ukraine. He is fighting the whole world order, created by Reagan. He is dismantling the Reagan legacy. So far - successfully. Weirdly, with enthusiastic help of some people in the US." Ukraine Ambassador to Austria.
Comrade General Spock also to receive the "really cares award."
Whose "we"?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.