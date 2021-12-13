Save Glen Burnie
I don’t think the Wood-Glass family would have established the Glass-Glen Burnie Foundation if they had foreseen trustees trying to sell part of it for a PUD Development. That Foundation was set up for the preservation of Glen Burnie for the public.
The Planning Commission and City Council are trying to convince us we will have “more control” over the developers with a PUD. Really? We all know how “controllable” developers are. Even in the honeymoon stage, they are not providing complete and accurate information requested by council and the Planning Commission.
Also, City Council is trying to bait us with tax revenues a PUD may eventually provide. Really? A drop in the bucket, and we all know they are going to raise our taxes regardless. We are not as gullible as they are! They are drinking the Kool-Aid and trying to force us to drink along with them.
I encourage everyone to demonstrate their desire to keep Glen Burnie intact for Winchester for years to come by showing up at the council meeting on December 14 at 6 p.m. Your presence will indicate that we care. Also, let your council members know you oppose this rezoning request, and you expect them to vote “no.”
Joyce Dirting Winchester
