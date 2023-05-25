I think it is a wonderful gesture for Katherine Solenberger to purchase the property where Willa Cather was born. I know she was a novelist and I have read her books.
Patsy Cline was also a resident of Winchester for years. The home where her family lived on Back Creek Road is in the same condition as Cather's birthplace. Cline was and still is a country western entertainer.
Why doesn't someone come forward and do the same for Cline as Solenberger did for Cather?
Frances Luttrell
Frederick County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.