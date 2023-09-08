This is an urgent call for support at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 19 at the Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court in Berryville.
We need your help to preserve the heart of our community — our small family farms! Clarke County's proposed new zoning rules could have devastating consequences for these cherished establishments.
These farms are not just businesses; they're part of our heritage and provide fresh fruit, wine, community events, and jobs. Let's stand together to protect them from unnecessary regulations that could stifle their growth.
Clarke's proposed new rules will have a major economic impact on farm operations by reducing customer visits to our farm to purchase our farm products. Further, it could impact the next generation's ability to grow the business and save the operation. Not only do we need to save the family farm today but also for our grandchildren!
Join us in voicing our concerns and supporting our local farmers. Your voice matters! Together, we can ensure a thriving future for our community and its beloved small family farms.
Email me at jamesbogaty@veramar.com if you have any questions.
Jim Bogaty
Berryville
