September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. This is a time for each of us to reach out to those around us and take steps to prevent suicide. Just imagine if we could walk together toward a world without suicide.
National Suicide Prevention Week, Sept. 4 -10, and National Suicide Prevention Month provide an opportunity to educate the public about suicide prevention and make a difference for those impacted by suicide. Join us as we make strides in saving lives, and bringing hope, one step at a time, to those affected by suicide. AFSP’s community is an important part of this effort, and we can’t do it without you!
The Stephens City Out of the Darkness Walk is hosting a HOPE Candlelight Vigil on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 7:15 at Abundant Life Church, 700 Aylor Road, Stephens City. We will gather with HOPE that one day we will live in a world without suicide.
Sept. 17, 10:00 AM — Talk Saves Lives: An Introduction to Suicide Prevention is a community-based zoom presentation that covers the general scope of suicide, the research on prevention, and what people can do to fight suicide. Register at https://vatsl091722.attendease.com/
The Stephens City Out of the Darkness Walk will be Saturday, Oct. 8 at Sherando High School and Park. We will be walking with those who are survivors of suicide loss and those who struggle. Register at afsp.org/stephenscity.
Together, we are stronger.
With HOPE,
Winter Brooks
Co-chair of Stephens City Out of the Darkness Walk
