Yenisel Lambert wants to build a kennel in Clearbrook for breeding and boarding. Two litters of mixed breed dogs a month, 24 litters a year could produce 100-plus puppies a year.
With animal shelters having to kill dogs each day because they don't have enough room, why does someone need to breed more? Because they want to live off the lives of the puppies they will sell. Frederick County will soon be the puppy mill capital south of the Mason Dixon Line, like Pennsylvania is now north of the Mason Dixon Line.
Breeding two different dogs that are not the same breed, even though they may be registered, is still a mutt. Purebred dogs die every day in shelters along with the mutts.
The county should deny this conditional-use permit request for the sake of the animals and the neighbors nearby.
Cheryl Anderson
Winchester
