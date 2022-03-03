Letter to the editor: Say no to Russian oil Mar 3, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Stop buying Russian oil and gas now! Canada did it and so can we. Let us stand with Ukraine and share their pain.Barbara BurroughsStephens City Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest AP News Democrats see 'no reason to wait' on Supreme Court vote House to vote on bill to help veterans exposed to burn pits Biden plan would tackle chronic gaps in mental health care Biden's past Supreme Court experience helped inform choice Jan. 6 panel claims Trump engaged in 'criminal conspiracy' Biden's State of the Union speech draws 38 million viewers Texas still working through rejected ballots after primary Alabama man first convicted of seditious conspiracy in riot Biden risks progressives, Blacks with pivot to the center Biden speech fans faint hopes for social, environment bill More News from the Associated Press Local News Lenten season begins Frederick County man dies after tractor crash Clarke County students will start the next school year on Aug. 24 Large mixed-use development pitched for Valley Avenue Boyce Volunteer Fire Company, Methodist church to receive ARPA allocations Proposed land designation near Museum of the Shenandoah Valley criticized at public hearing Fire rips through Mount Jackson hardware store Middletown: Site work begins on Enfield Knolls townhome development Clarke schools to ask supervisors to help fund 10% pay raises Winchester grand jury indicts 3 stabbing suspects AP National Sports Stanford mourns death of goalkeeper Katie Meyer Holiday's basket caps huge rally as Bucks stun Heat 120-119 Harden shines in Philly home debut with 26 points vs Knicks McVay rejuvenated, not thinking TV after Rams' title run UFC champ charged with shooting at accused molester Death Notices Allen P. Sirbaugh Arthur Samuel “Hop” Mitchell Sr. Michael Henry “Mike” Cullers James Lee Wolford Sr. Gretchen Lynne Gensemer Barry Jay Kleinschmidt Joshua D. Walker Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services Upcoming Events Mar 5 Amateur Radio License Training Sat, Mar 5, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.