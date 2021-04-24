Scare tactics, not common sense
Here we go again. More emotional rhetoric than common sense regarding our Second Amendment in letters to the editor by Teri and Deetzie. Once again come the scare tactics rather than fair and honest comparisons. Ladies, had you done your research you would have found that sharp instruments including knives outweigh injuries caused by firearms. IDEA: Lets register and tax everyone who owns or buys a knife, razor, chisel, ice pick, etc. Lets sue all the manufactures of cutlery and tools. How about fires. IDEA: Lets register and tax everyone who purchases matches so we can stop these arsonists and those who start forest fires. How about all the injuries and deaths from vehicle accidents. IDEA: Lets put a special registration and tax on everyone who operates a bicycle, motorcycle, ATV, or automobile. How about aggravated and simple assaults. IDEA: Lets register and tax everyone’s hands. Do you know how many people are injured or killed at the hands of someone else without the involvement of any type of instrument? Teri, ask your husband how many patients were treated at Valley Health System for any of the above comparisons versus gun violence incidents and give us a report. Deetzie, I guarantee that you have represented many more clients who have been involved in assaults than gun violence. Conclusion: I encourage everyone who believes in the Constitution of the United States to donate to the NRA and possess and learn how to use a firearm.
Mark Anderson
Winchester
