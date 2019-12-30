The Second Amendment Sanctuary votes by various counties and cities is a means of political comment that is meant to scare the bejeebers out of the leftists. The Dems protest that they don’t want our guns, but that is a lie. They want incremental encroachment until you can no longer protect yourself. The proof lies in the bills submitted by various Democrats that won’t pass this time around. Long gun prohibition for younger kids so fathers can’t take their kids hunting. Gun registration so strict that you cannot hold your friend’s gun or try it out at a shooting range or hunting. And of course, you can’t hand down your gun to your son in your will. These items may not be in the Democrat bill yet, but they have been proposed. And if the Dems feel they can get away with it, they will eventually be in the bill. Hitler confiscated guns from the German Jews before the “Night of Broken Glass.” Our Second Amendment forbids encroachment on our rights to keep and bear arms. Encroachment is exactly what the Dems intend to do. The problem is not the guns which allow us to deter crime and protect ourselves, but criminals who have lost the right to own/posses weapons but do anyway, and the mentally unstable who are egged on by the leftist media to hate others. Do a study on mass shooters for political leaning and you will find the majority are leftists.
David Sparkman is a Frederick County resident.
Clearly red flag laws have triggered the national movement for 2nd Amendment Sanctuary counties. And we’re already witnessing a sea change in the sanctuary movement. I've always understood that these partisan and unconstitutional laws could be defeated by simply denying assistance to federal or state law enforcement.
The obvious reason is federal and state resources alone are woefully inadequate to enforce such things as red flag or magazine violations and could not begin to undertake such efforts without local law enforcement assistance. If deputizing hundreds of thousands to actively resist federal and state efforts is representative of the whole movement, it’s a single issue rebellion which could rapidly expand.
Hundreds of counties already have proclaimed sanctuary status and almost 70 percent of the counties nationwide might reasonably be expected to declare allegiance to the Constitution and refusal to enforce laws that violate it. That would comprise 1,700 counties that have no murders plus 472 counties with only one murder per year. If that materializes, one desirable result would force federal and state enforcement to start with the 63 counties where the vast majority of criminal activity occurs.
This movement is understandable because the fact is, red flag laws were created to dilute power licensed to the psychiatric community. These laws transfer power to unqualified persons more obedient to democrats, e.g., local judges and crotchety old aunts. Due process requires reports from two psychiatrists, one from each side, legal representation, arraignment, indictment and trial by jury.
Nobody wants criminals to have firearms but to be taken seriously, if the accused is a danger to himself or others, he should be legally arrested. In other words, take the man but leave the guns. The line of inheritance codified in state laws determines the legal custodian of any property. Politicians on both sides who support this notion will regret the day they ever heard of red flag laws.
Their legacies will carry a Supreme Court scolding and perhaps be the landmark of their careers. Writers, politicians and demonstrators have been hoodwinked by Bloomberg's rhetoric and haven’t read his 2018 data. It reveals gun homicides declined seven percent, firearm injuries declined 10 percent, fatal child shootings (under 18) declined 12 percent and unintentional shootings plummeted 21 percent.
None of this hysteria is justified. Since 1991, the murder rate has fallen by 45 percent and the overall violent crime rate has fallen by 48 percent. It's bizarre that Bloomberg wants to change all that. Since 1999, the statistical probability of a student being killed in school, on any given day by a gun has been one in 614 million. Your odds of winning the lottery are 1 in 300 million. The chances of your child being kidnapped are about one in 300,000. Bloomberg says the nation is in crisis, suffering an epidemic. Folks, there is no crisis, no epidemic.
Shooting incidents involving students have been declining since the '90s. Fact is all but three mass shooters in recent history passed background checks. Two stole their rifles. The other one bought from a guy who assembled it from parts and sold it from home. Murders committed by all types of rifles combined, in 2018, dropped by 23.9 percent. According to the FBI, out of 14,123 homicides in 2018, only 297 (2.1%) were committed by rifles.
During that time, citizens were buying a record number of firearms. In 2018, more than 26 million requests were submitted to the National Instant Background System, a general indicator of firearms purchased. That number was exceeded only by 27.5 million in 2016 when purchasers were mortified that Hillary might be elected. Democrats want US citizens to believe making the U.S. safer for criminals will make it safer for their victims. Ask yourself, do you believe being disarmed makes you safer? What kind of political leader would disarm his people while howling about the peril they face?
These laws have not considered all the possible areas they might harm. For example, what if a crotchety old aunt complained about a blustery nephew who also is a Federal Firearms Licensee and established dealer? What if the nephew is a licensee who operates a pawn shop? What if the nephew stores a neighbor's firearms because his safe is large enough? What about a nephew whose firearms are stored somewhere else? And so on.
The Supreme Court isn't about to jeopardize its own reputation by reducing the ability of private citizens to defend themselves. It's especially important because currently, half the nation's murders occur in only 63 counties while the other half are spread across the other 3,081 counties. Said another way, 15 percent had one murder and 54 percent of the nation’s counties had no murders at all.
Besides, they’re sick of our paralyzed congress creating ambiguous laws that ultimately land in the Supreme Court. They know it’s easy to blame the tools used for murder and to write acts that impede acquisition by peaceable, lawful citizens.
They know it’s far more difficult to focus on the more complex reality of why incomprehensible murderers do what they do. If something is to be done, perhaps it should be focused on the mental defectives, criminals, terrorists and illegal aliens.
“Scare the Beejeebers!?”
It’s a good thing we still have our 1st amendment so people like you can publicly share your deep inner feelings and let us all know who the enemy really is.
Thanks to the Winchester Star for giving us this conservative platform to speak from our soul.
It's a good thing that we have a well-regulated militia in this country so extremists can be put on watch lists.
You keeping a watch list, kt? That sounds rather eerie and, well, obsessive. Most health insurance has some sort of mental health coverage...perhaps you should avail yourself of it.
The hope for a perfect society encourages many thinkers. Successful societies evolve from many trials and errors. The founding fathers were well versed in such discussions of utopia and, knowing human nature, agreed on a system of checks and balances. Having a means of self defense is likewise a form of checks and balances. When government cannot protect you, you might be able to with a weapon. Antisocial gun violence, if we may separate that from the rest, comes down to gang violence (see Chicago, Baltimore, and other large cities), and mental illness where the shooter cares not for other people. I would put most suicides in the second category as psychology suggests that suicide is generally meant to hurt those people around the victim with guilt - look what you made me do.
It was recently reported that Baltimore had over 300 murders this year. I believe fighting over drug turf is most of it. None of the gangs have "legal" guns, so gun laws do not address that problem. Suicide can be accomplished in other ways, though guns may be the method of choice. My daughter tried it by a bottle of aspirin. She survived due to the intervention of the boyfriend she was trying to hurt.
Lets, as a society, tackle those to problems before going after the 2nd Amendment.
Sparky never cites sources about the "leftist mass shooters" but continues to spew it continually. Recent horrible events were racially motivated, like the El Paso shooter. However, focusing on the problem from a democratic or republican position is not helping to solve the problem of how to try to rein in these shooters. It's an issue of wide ranging causes, one of which is lethal weapons in the wrong hands. Focus on all of them and keep your pistol Sparky. Remember when Obama was going to get our guns?
You are not Spock who was an intellectual. Why don't you do your own research? Prove me wrong! From Gabby Gifford's shooter on to the all the other shooters, they or their parents were Leftists. The media will not report on this, but if it is a conservative, they would. You have to dig because your favorite lying media will not report on the correlation, but I check every shooting story. The deranged are mostly from the extreme of your favorite party.
Perhaps all that beaming up and down has done something to Spock's wisdom.
Our confused and hateful society is pulling the trigger. Oh, and Mr Obama lit the fuse on renewed racial and religious tension and hatred in the US. Hillary (through the UN) almost took away our second amendment. Please remind us why we should trust America’s new Left?
(Not) in the news just the past couple of days: man shoots family and self, leaving note attacking Trump and other Republicans over......gun control. Those sort of things are rarely reported as they do not fit the leftwing play book of the msm. Look it up.....it might take a bit but you will find this news story (and others like it) buried in local news and such. I doubt you or other socialists will believe it even if you actually did read it....truth evades you.
To clarify...the man was a leftist who hated Trump and blamed him and other Republicans for NOT enacting gun control. He blamed Trump for being able to shoot his own family down in cold blood.
