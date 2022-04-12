Some key players were missing at the Board of Supervisors Public Hearing on the budget on Wednesday, March 23. Those in attendance were parents, citizens, and staff members who showed up to support our public schools and demand full funding for the School Board’s proposed budget. Only a few misinformed citizens showed up to continue to spread their misinformation.
For the first time in more than a decade, not one member of the School Board showed up to advocate for their own budget. Once the School Board approves Dr. Sovine's proposed budget, it becomes the School Board's proposed budget. So why was not one member of the School Board there to defend and advocate on behalf of their own budget? Shouldn’t, at the very least, the chair of the School Board show up to advocate on behalf of his board’s budget?
This obvious display of School Board members missing in action shows a complete lack of leadership on the School Board's part. They should have been front and center voicing their support for fully funding our public
schools. While community support is critical in this process, so is the voice of the School Board ... for their own budget.
It’s time for our School Board members to walk the talk. You can voice support for teacher and staff raises, building maintenance, etc. ... but if you don’t show up to advocate for those things in a public hearing, there's something wrong.
Lora Jarrell
Stephens City
