Why are we arguing over wearing masks in school during a pandemic? High School students wear helmets when they play football to protect themselves from injury.
There is no outcry protesting the football helmet mandate despite the fact that there is a belief, albeit a most likely mistaken belief, that helmets result in more injuries.
The only difference between the mandate to wear masks in schools and the mandate to wear football helmets when playing high school football is that helmets protect the player wearing the helmet and masks protect both the students wearing the mask and other students, faculty and staff. A mask mandate should be a no-brainer.
Patrick Kofalt
Winchester
To all local school boards and superintendents ...
Will all students and staff be wearing a N95, if not, why not if you are concerned about safety? Anything other than a N95 is only for theater!
The CDC only recommends the use of masks, they are not mandating the use of masks ...
https://www.cdc.gov/.../schools-childcare/k-12-guidance.html
OK recommending masks is not a mandate. But recommending polio vaccine is not a mandate. Recommending the hepatitis variants is not a mandate. Recommending the DPT injection is not a mandate? Face palm!
"Face palm!"
Kinda like your constant false equivalencies. No brainer, indeed...
