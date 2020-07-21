There is presently no ideal choice to be made for schools this fall. School leadership is considering different options, and regardless of what they decide, they are sure to get backlash. LET'S NOT DO THIS! Whether school is virtual, in-person, or a combination of those, it will not be ideal. Different plans may help or hurt students academically, socially, emotionally, and/or health-wise. Sadly, there is no good option at this point; however, our school leaders are working extremely hard to make the best decision they can. Please, please, everyone, hold your criticism back and just recognize that whatever plan is decided, while it may not be ideal, we all must adapt the best we can. Let's all positively move forward by showing patience and understanding while we all work together to help each other.
Brandi Hammond
Stephens City
(1) comment
An important reminder. Thank you
