School officials ‘talk around’ Deep Equity
In her March 18th letter to The Winchester Star, Mollie Brannon questioned the use of the Deep Equity material in the Frederick County public school system. She is to be commended for her eloquent and reasoned opposition, and for observing that the strategy of all responsible parties seems to be that if this issue is ignored long enough, then it will simply go away. Neither bureaucrats nor politicians want to make decisions lest they be held accountable for those decisions. The responses of both the Superintendent and the Coordinator of Policy and Communications, which have appeared in The Star to this point, talk around the destructive statements that appear in the Deep Equity material, but do not address them. Superintendent Sovine and Coordinator Edwards need to either defend the Deep Equity program or acknowledge that it is problematic and then revise the offending material or cancel its use altogether.
Austin Gisriel
Stephenson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.