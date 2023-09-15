School boards are essential to the public education system. Candidates seeking election will be responsible for making important decisions that affect students, teachers, and our community.
School boards should remain nonpartisan in order to focus solely on education. These candidates should prioritize the best interests of students and education over political ideologies and party agendas. This will help ensure that decisions are made with the primary goal of improving educational outcomes.
Polarization has been prevalent in our community for a while now. Why increase and encourage it? When there is political polarization, there is gridlock and the inability to reach consensus and make progress (see our current Board of Supervisors). Nonpartisan boards will promote a more collaborative and constructive decision-making process.
We should want all of our schools to be inclusive, of all races, genders, religions, backgrounds and economic status. Our school board should reflect that in order to have a broader range of perspectives and voices in the decision-making process.
Brian Hester (member at large), Jen Ellis (Back Creek), Christie Jett (Gainesboro) and Daryl Bell (Opequon) all reflect these values. They are nonpartisan and have children in Frederick County Public Schools. Two of them have taught in our schools and all of them have volunteered. They have seen first hand what all of our children, teachers and administrators need to provide our children with the best education possible.
The candidate that you vote for should be accountable to all members of the community, regardless of their political affiliation and ideology.
Sonia Marfatia-Goode
Frederick County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.