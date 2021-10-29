Mr. Stegmaier goes along with what is trending. First, he was for masks mandated for students, then he was against masks, and then he was for masks.
His statements on critical race theory are also on again and off again with whatever he thinks his audience wants to hear. Last spring he had no position on it. Now he says he is against it.
When the Board of Supervisors had a motion to see the full school budget, Stegmaier voted against it along with Wells, McCann-Slaughter, and Chuck Dehaven. The motion failed and along with it any hope of seeing where and how our tax dollars are being spent. The online info and the budget material supplied to the Board of Supervisors is incomplete. The full budget expenditures will continue to remain hidden if Mr. Stegmaier is elected.
Daniel Martinelli
Stephens City
