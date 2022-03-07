Graduates, students, and parents of James Wood, Sherando, Millbrook, and all middle and elementary schools in Frederick County: Your schools are under assault.
The county Board of Supervisors are looking for ways to turn public school dollars over to "for profit schools." They will hide this betrayal of the public trust with terms like "alternative spending," "vouchers," or some other phraseology.
If you are proud of your local schools, they need your help, speak up.
We are blessed to have an excellent local public education system. Do not allow this board to begin the process of tearing it down.
Russell Bland
Frederick County
