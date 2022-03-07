Bernard Swope in his March 3 Open Forum claimed that only faux scientists say climate science is settled. The latest survey of climate scientists determined that 98.7% of them stated that is it.
Swope claimed that climate science was “declared to be responsible” for extreme weather, which is actually occurring at an increasing frequency. Atmospheric physics describes storms as “heat engines." For example, when more heat energy is added to the engine, more extreme weather occurs.
Swope claimed that global warming is not occurring, despite actual data to the contrary.
Swope claimed that NASA “deftly erased the pause” in global warming data. The early satellite data of the temperatures of the upper atmosphere did not take into account that the greenhouse gases were keeping the temperature increases in the lower atmosphere and that the Arctic and Antarctic Oceans were absorbing heat, which is why climate change effects have occurred more rapidly in those areas.
Swope claimed that the term “climate change” is a “sleight of hand” to replace the term “global warming," when in fact climate change simply describes the effects resulting from global warming.
Although skepticism is part of science, scientific skepticism is providing alternative theories and/or data, not just rejecting science with which one does not agree.
Swope cites the report by actual faux climate scientists, which was requested by Trump. I worked for Steven Koonin and William Happer, neither is a climate scientist and the report was discredited as politics, not science.
David Goodwin
Winchester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.