Charles Dickens' character Scrooge, before his transformation at Christmas, wouldn't give money to, what Jack Ford in his childish rant of Dec. 20 calls "worthwhile charities." Anyone who would deduct the amount of a fine, created from their own stupidity, ignorance, oversight, whatever, from what they would give to charity is about as cheap as the tightwad Ebeneezer Scrooge or his partner in tight-fistedness, Jacob Marley.
So, dear Jack, why don't you man up (admit your mistakes), shut up (no one wants to hear a crybaby), wisen up (learn how to use a parking meter or read a parking sign), and give the 10 bucks to charity, if you were ever really in town to make a donation in the first place.
