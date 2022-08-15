A letter to representative Wexton, Senators Warner and Kaine,
I understand there is a lot I do not know about how and why the FBI was used to raid the private residence of a former president. I do understand the three branches of government are designed to be autonomous as well a check and balance for each other. My advice to you as a constituent: There better be something extremely (and I emphasize extremely) incriminating found and not some hint in a conversation or just something that should be gathering dust in the archives and not locked up in Mar-a-Largo with constant Secret Service protection.
If nothing earth-shattering comes from this, all that is accomplished is more proof that the federal government is a bully that will stop at nothing to intimidate those that care about the real issues effecting voters, individual freedom, inflation on gas and groceries, illegal immigration, energy independence and the education of our children. The American people will only tolerate so much.
Respectfully,
Roy Carper
Frederick County
