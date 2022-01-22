Second-look sentencing a bad idea
Diane Dimond discussed a controversial idea called “second-look sentencing.” (Opinion, January 19).
Under it, judges, rather than just parole boards, could release offenders after they have served 15 years — even if they deliberately committed murder. That’s a bad idea for criminals who took someone’s life.
The first jurisdiction to adopt “second look” sentencing, the District of Columbia, has a violent crime rate 5 times as high as Virginia, which doesn’t yet have “second look” sentencing.
“Second-look sentencing” is inferior to parole, because it is less consistent. Parole boards apply consistent standards to all offenders in a state, while second-look sentencing leaves decisions in the hands of different judges who have different standards.
It’s also bad because it doesn’t adequately deter crime. Under second-look sentencing, judges just ask if the offender is no longer dangerous — not whether he needs to remain in prison to deter other would-be offenders from committing crimes. Studies of anti-crime laws like California’s Proposition 8 have found that longer prison sentences deter crimes from being committed by people who aren’t currently in prison. So people who commit the worst murders need to stay in prison, even if they repent while in prison, in order to discourage and dissuade other people from committing terrible crimes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.