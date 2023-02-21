Seek accounting, but continue funding Ukraine
Rep. Cline has legitimate concerns about funding Ukraine’s defense against Russian expansionism.
The bigger issue is whether the U.S. should continue to stand as the world’s bulwark against communism. No other country nor any other group of countries has the resources to stop Russia and/or China from picking off weaker nations one by one until they control the rest of the world and then set their sights on the U.S. President Ronald Reagan conquered the Soviet Union through U.S. investment in an arms race that forced Russia to relinquish its dictatorship over millions of Europeans who now live in democracies.
Before him, President Dwight D. Eisenhower supported the Marshal Plan, a huge U.S. post-World War II investment in the economic recovery of our European allies, who are now able as a result to stand by our side as NATO allies in opposition to Russian and Chinese expansionism. Both of these efforts added billions to the federal debt, but both were essential to the survival of democracy in the rest of the world and the U.S.
I hope Rep. Cline will come to recognize that this challenge is far bigger than the Ukraine’s current corruption problems and the other politically divisive issues we face today. While he should continue to seek accounting for the money we have already given Ukraine as part of our investment in protecting the future of democracy, I hope he will not allow that legitimate objective to supersede our commitment to defending democracy worldwide.
