Update: The city has contacted wildlife experts about helping the heron.
On Saturday, Jan. 31, 2021, a Great Blue Heron swallowed a freshly caught fish that still had the hook and a section of line attached at Wilkins Lake in Jim Barnett Park. The heron flew over to the smaller duck pond and began flinging its head toward the water with the line hanging out of its beak. A few of us watched it for a while and those with cellphones called in. I hope you guys can help this beautiful large bird to survive the hook and line in his throat.
Maybe some type of warning to fishermen to take the hooks out of the fish's mouth before laying it aside — and then the hungry Great Blue Heron won't come and swallow a fish with hook and line still in it!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.