Like many others reading this, I have been captivated by the Olympic Games in Tokyo. The superhuman effort required by every athlete to make it to the games is impressive. But, as a licensed professional counselor, recent events also put a global spotlight on the effects of stress.
The world was stunned when Simone Biles withdrew from competition for mental health reasons she called "the twisties." Many rushed to say she cracked under pressure. But we've all been there at one time or another — lost in our own personal "twisties." Feeling mixed up, disconnected, and unsure of how to proceed.
If Simone Biles can take a step back, you and I can also step back. We can choose to slow down, admit we're not alright, and ask friends and family for help. As Simone demonstrated, it is also healthy — and normal — to seek additional help from a professional. I practice at Sinclair Health Clinic, but there are many other professional counselors like me in the area. What we do is like offering a car tune-up for your mind.
In the end, Simone's brief break to receive support from friends and professionals resulted in her feeling healthy enough to return to competition and win a Bronze medal on the balance beam.
Long after these unconventional Olympics end, I'll forever remember Simone flying through the air, getting through the 'twisties,' and sticking her landing, both physically and mentally. And demonstrating that we can all do the same.
Craig Lien
Winchester
