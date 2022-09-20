In September, 2017, a group of Martinsburg, West Virginia residents formed a committee to look into the possibility of restoring the long abandoned Green Hill African American Cemetery. This site was used to bury in slaves in mostly unmarked graves, The cemetery was completely overgrown with trees, brush and was covered with trash, tires and debris.
With great effort, the area was cleared and in November 2020, and a dedication was held to acknowledge those buried there. Our group believes finding relatives of those buried in the cemetery is a small step of restoring their dignity. The names of those interred, according to Trinity Episcopal Church, are: Charlotte Alexander; Louise Arnold; R.B.; Jeannie Barnes; Emma Jane Brook; John Campbell; Sinah Campbell; Margaret Carter; Cynthia Cook; A.D.; Agnes Dandridge; Sancho Drew; Mary Henrietta Dunmore; Julia Lyons Gray; Virginia Smith Gray; William Green; Thomas Jenkins; Lucy Lane; James Lowrie, Easter Lowrie; Laura Marshal; Anna McDaniel; Susan Parrott; Lemira Patterson; Toby Pettigrew; John Robinson; John Henry Semmes; Elizabeth Sherman; Harriet Smith; Stephen Thomley; Jesse Virginia Turner; Fanny; Lavinia; Thornton (unknown surnames) Lewis Washington; Ashby Weldon and Mary Wilson. The original Trustees of the cemetery were Samuel Hopewell, William Fairfax, Daniel Thurnton, Lewis Ford, William Ford, Franki Johnson, Perry Alman, Christopher Ailingsworth and James Johnson.
We would very much like to hear from you if any of the above are family members. Please contact Gloria Carton, president of the Green Hill Historic African American Cemetery at glojc13@aol.com.
Nancy Oudekerk
Inwood, W. Va.
