Although I fully agree with Ms. Bayliss’ statements published in The Star on June 16th, this is a typical example of “selective memory.” Let’s travel back in time to the early days of Mr. Trump's administration. I remember lots of statements from Democrats voicing not only disagreement but very aggressive opposition. There were protests all over the country under the motto “Not My President” and even elected officials joined this movement escalating in one congresswoman proclaiming, “We will impeach this mother ------” just days after the election.
I do not want to argue whether or not the rhetoric chosen is better or worse. My point is that we need to show more respect for other people’s opinion no matter the political affiliation. Let’s work together to resolve the countless, serious issues we are facing as a nation.
It is not enough to proclaim that “USA is back.” We need bold actions (bipartisan) to really regain a leadership role in the world — be it infrastructure, health care, technical innovation, environmental issues, etc.
