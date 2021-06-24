We have a different perspective than that expressed by Joanne Seale regarding the US Catholic Bishops recent pronouncement. Perhaps ours is a disagreement as to the meaning and power of the Eucharist and the priesthood. The priests are mere bearers to the church, hopefully loving servants of Christ who came for the healing of the world. At their best, the priests are healers. The Eucharist is sacred in itself.
Selective morality that accentuates a politically sensitive issue of import to conservatives, while so many grievous national sins are ignored, is a tragic black mark against the US Catholic Bishops. Sins such as politicians intentionally lying to foment hate to gain power is tragic. Where went the courage to stand with the Gospel value of truth? Our government taking children away from their families, our nation denying asylum to the oppressed, tax policies that protect the wealth of the very rich, despoiling of the planet...where is the voice of the US Catholic Bishops in all of these present day heartbreaking crises? They are often mum.
In the church, the Eucharist is the healing power of God for the people. We confess our sins before God and our neighbor, we receive the Christ to then be sent forth in the world to humbly love and serve God – not to use the Eucharist as a weapon to force public officials to change our laws.
Christine and John Gerbi are residents of Winchester.
(10) comments
And they wonder why the pews are getting more and more empty. People see the white nationalism and misogyny of the catholic church.
If the Catholic bishops want to play politics, then they can do so with after-tax dollars like the rest of us. If they want to retain their tax-free status, then they must stay out of politics.
Thank you Christine and John. As a practicing Catholic, I agree with you. The bishops have chosen to get in bed with the Trump cult and the Republican Party or what’s left of it. They will be tainted by this. They’re so called morality is very selective.
To be honest, in November when this document they’re going to write is released, many of us believe there will be no mention of Biden, abortion, or blocking communion.
We can only hope.
Even more selective are the odd similarity between modern conservatives ("the Catholic church should have influence over the president!") and the conservatives of the 1950s ("papists cannot be president, they'd serve the Catholic church!")
So Joe Biden should not be president. If we are not to be racist in your statement that neither should muslims....osama?
Osama bin Laden was not eligible to be president, as he was not a natural-born citizen.
Wanna try again, @stolenvalor?
Sorry, One and Only: you are ignorant and don’t know facts.
Mr. Obama was born in Hawaii and raised by his white grandparents there. I suggest you wander west or east depending on how you feel and fall off your flat earth.
So can we pick apart the Muslim towel head faith? If the catholics say supporting the killing of a baby eliminates your from recieveing the eucharistic then why do u or your crazy party have a say in it? I mean can Biden even figure out if he is a boy or girl? Seems the piece of trash can't even talk in public.
Poor guy...at least you tried!
lil ranger's schooling has failed him/her .... LOL
