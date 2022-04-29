I think we can all agree Wednesday night's Board of Supervisors meeting was ridiculous. What we shouldn’t be is surprised. Supervisors Blaine Dunn, Douglas McCarthy, and Shawn Graber have consistently voted against school funding in the past and Ludwig’s entire campaign was run on the premise of removing funding from schools due to unwarranted fears of indoctrination.
National media has been blasting off for over two years about removing educators, books, and materials that discuss topics some people have never truly grasped, or even talked about, all while trying to drive more people towards private schooling options. Neither of these options does anything but set education back decades while further marginalizing the most marginalized individuals in our society. We are now seeing a culmination of those efforts as our local leaders and their supporters are speaking out against libraries, wanting topics taught that don't contradict their worldview, and calling for deeper budget cuts.
Why did this happen? It's going to sound odd but it's education, more so continued education. A quality education requires you to look beyond your preconceived notions of the world and ask questions, even as you mature. Am I hearing all sides of a story? Is this information reliable? Am I agreeing because it aligns with my original assumption or because I don't want to believe the facts in front of me? So, residents of Frederick County, ask yourself: Do you want self-serving agenda pushers as leaders or people that will utilize all available information to lead our county towards prosperity?
Eric Reifinger
