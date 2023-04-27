Ukraine is gathering its forces to mount a counteroffensive against aggressive Russia on its eastern border as reported in the news recently.
Since the beginning of the war, I have advocated for NATO troops, especially U.S. troops, reinforcing Ukraine’s military troops, which didn't happen.
Over a year ago, I clearly saw the problem if we only provided weapons. Weapon support is very good but an overwhelming number of Russian military troops attacking limited Ukraine troops is a hard offense to defend against.
If we had provided troops early on it seems unlikely Russia would have been unable to command the many regions on the eastern border of Ukraine that Russia now commands. Regaining those regions will be far more costly than preventing their overthrow.
The reason our government says it chose not to support international military personnel build-up in Ukraine was fear of nuclear war. If we lose in Ukraine because of our timidity, North Korea, China and Iran are ready to move into action including nuclear action.
We must deal with the threat of nuclear war now, not in the next generation. Of course, we should not submit to those with nuclear power. Yes, there is a small chance Russia will actually use its nuclear force, but if we don’t deal with that threat now, we will have an increasingly likely threat of nuclear war over the next few decades.
We should do what is right now regardless of the consequences. Ukraine needs us, not just our weapons.
Andrew White
Winchester
