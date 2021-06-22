Dear Golda Putnam,
Thank you for caring enough to write your letter regarding Miri. It breaks my heart to know how this little dog suffered for years. Didn't the people buying puppies ask to see the mother dog? That's the thing to do. If the entire litter was bought by a "puppy" store, shame on them.
I can't understand Judge Daniel's rationale in cutting their sentence almost to nothing. No, I don't believe the Helsleys got enough time.
I have a small dog, and I think the world of her. I wish someone thought the world of Miri. God bless her little soul.
(2) comments
Thhis story has bothered us since we first read of Miri several weeks ago. Justice was not served for this precious pup. We need to be aware of animals that may be around us and how they are treated. We are know our neighbors and all take care of their animals thank goodness. Blessings to all God's creatures.
Contact your state legislators and ask them about abuse laws and how they can be changed. Make Miri’s death count for something.
